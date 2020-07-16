GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County School Board voted against moving the start date for schools to Aug. 26, the Mayfield Messenger reports.
Instead, the first day of school for students will be Aug. 6, according to the school year calendar posted to the district's website.
The board voted 3 to 2 against moving the start date, the newspaper reports.
The county's other public school district, Mayfield Independent Schools, has opted to start the school year later. Monday, the city school district announced it will start the semester on Aug. 26 because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.
"Being able to get all the PPE into the district that we have on order at this point, and making sure that's here on time when we get started," Mayfield Superintendent Joe Henderson told Local 6 in a Tuesday interview. "And then the heat of the summer early in August, when starting with children going to have to wear a mask on the school bus."
Earlier Thursday, the Graves County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases in the county. To date, the county has seen at total of 369 coronavirus cases.
Several other west Kentucky school districts have also announced plans to start the semester later. McCracken, Murray Independent, and Calloway County school districts all start on Aug. 24. Marshall County will begin the school year on Aug. 26. Fulton Independent will start on Aug. 18, and Fulton County will begin on Sept. 9.
For more back to school information for Graves County Schools, visit the district's website.