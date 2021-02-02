MAYFIELD, KY — If you drive through Mayfield, Kentucky, on Highway 121, you might notice some crosses in the front yard of a church.
Northside Church of Christ decided to honor Graves Countyians who have died because of COVID-19.
There are 81 crosses in the church's memorial right now, after they added one more Tuesday morning.
George Glover is an elder in the church, and was part of the team that implemented the memorial.
Right now, there’s only one name on a cross: Beverly Haley. She was member of the church.
Glover says crosses represent more than just a name, though.
"Each cross represents the person who passed away, of course, and we want to honor those, but we've got to remember the families too — the time that they were isolated from their loved ones," Glover says. "And many of these people passed away alone in an isolated situation, and their families couldn't be with them."
He says he hopes he’s put up the last of the crosses.
He also welcomes other Graves County families that lost loved ones to COVID-19 to add their name to a cross if they want to.