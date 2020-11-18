GRAVES COUNTY, KY — As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Graves County, Judge Executive Jesse Perry said Graves County Fiscal Court and the Graves County Courthouse has a whole will close all in-person government services to the public.
The closure goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 23, Perry said in a news release. Perry said staff will be in their offices, handling courthouse business over the phone, via email and by mail, but the public will not be allowed to enter the building to help maintain social distancing under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Wednesday, the Graves County Health Department reported 55 new COVID-19 cases.
"Already over 500 people have tested positive this month. Please wear a mask in public for everyone’s sake," Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said in a statement.
In a statement of her own, Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford said: "There cannot be a person in our county who does not personally know someone who contracted COVID-19."
To date, the county has had 1,428 cases, including 41 virus-related deaths. As of Wednesday, the county remains in the COVID-19 red zone with 84.3 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
In addition to wearing masks in public, the health department also asks county residents to prioritize social distancing to prevent further spread of the virus.
Phone numbers for the county's offices include:
- Graves County Judge Executive Office: 270-247-3626
- Graves County Clerk’s Office: 270-247-1676
- Graves County Sheriff’s Office: 270-247-4501
- Graves County PVA’s Office: 270-247-3301
- Graves County Attorney’s Office: 270-247-6321
- Graves County Child Support: 270-247-6323
- Graves County Circuit Clerk: 270-247-1733
- Graves County District Judge’s Office: 270-247-0580
- Graves County Circuit Judge’s Office: 270-247-8726
- Graves County Jail: 270-247-1733
- Graves County Road Department: 270-247-5805
More information about county offices and contact methods can be found at gravescountyky.com.