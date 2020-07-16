GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Graves County Thursday, the local health department says.
To date, 369 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the west Kentucky county. On July 14, the health department said 234 of the county's cases have recovered.
The new cases reported Thursday include a girl who is 10 years old or younger and two teenage boys. The cases also include seven women and seven men. The adult cases range from their 20s through their 80s. All 17 individuals are in isolation in their respective homes, the health department says.
In a statement about the new cases, Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford advised Graves County residents to take steps to protect themselves and others from the virus.
"Take care of yourself by washing your hands, not touching your face and staying apart from others," Gifford said.
Health Department Director Noel Coplen also stressed the importance of taking those measures. "By making good decisions, you might be saving a life, keeping a business open or just keeping someone from feeling horrible," Coplen said in a statement.