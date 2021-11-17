GRAVES COUNTY, KY – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was in Graves County Tuesday night expressing her appreciation to frontline workers for their diligent efforts during the pandemic.
Employees and staff of Green Acres, Mayfield Health and Rehab Center and Mills Nursing Home and Rehab Center were all in attendance.
"They are the communities that got hit the hardest and fastest because they have vulnerable populations," Lt. Gov. Coleman said. "So any time we can take to show up and let them know how much we appreciate them, the Governor and I are committed to doing just that."
Valeria Nieto, who started her nursing career during the pandemic, told Local 6 how her and her co-workers came together to get through the pandemic.
"It was like a domino effect. People were getting sick, our staff was getting sick. Sometimes we would not have enough staff due to them getting sick so we all had to come together. We had no option, we couldn't stop because we had residents, our family that needed us," Nieto said.
Nieto also encouraged other new nurses to stick together and not give up when battling the pandemic.