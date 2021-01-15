GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department is warning the community to take care as the novel coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the west Kentucky community.
"Be careful. It is still like wildfire," Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said in an email Friday.
On Friday, the county surpassed 3,028 total COVID-19 cases since testing began.
“Over 3,000 positive cases in Graves County. At the end of October, there were 900 total cases," Coplen said.
The health department reported 33 new cases and one new death Friday. This, after 39 new cases were reported Thursday and 50 news cases were reported over Tuesday and Wednesday. From Jan. 9 through Jan. 11, the county saw 90 new cases and two new deaths.
To date, 76 lives have been lost because of the virus in Graves County.