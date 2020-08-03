GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County's total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 515 after the health department reported 25 new cases Monday.
The 25 new cases came in between the health department's previous report last Thursday and Monday. Two of the new cases — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s — are hospitalized with the illness. The remaining cases are in isolation in their respective homes, the health department said in a news release.
The remaining 23 cases, who are in isolation in their homes, include: a girl in the 0-10 age range, two teenage girls, three men in their 20s, one man and two women in their 30s, a woman and two men in their 40s, two men and two women in their 50s, three women and three men in their 60s, and one woman in her 70s.
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says he hopes August will not see a continuation of July's high case numbers.
"Close to 1% of our population here in our county tested positive for COVID-19 during the month of July," Coplen said in a statement Monday. "We need to keep our guard up even when we are around people that we know."
The health department encourages members of the community to do what they can to avoid catching and spreading the virus, including practicing social distancing when around people who do not live in the same home.
