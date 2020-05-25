HARRISBURG, IL — Hundreds gathered Monday in Harrisburg to honor fallen heroes. That's despite Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's ongoing order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people.
"Today is not about wars and conflict. Today is about bravery, freedom and sacrifice," said Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler.
After being quarantined for two months, neighbors in Saline County have another reason to be thankful for their freedom.
Harrisburg Mayor John McPeek said local leaders weren't sure if they could have their annual Memorial Day Service this year, but they felt it was the right thing to do.
"I know we are living in a weird time right now, but today was proof we can all come together as Illinoisans and social distance and celebrate our freedom," said McPeek.
The 242 crosses in the Little Arlington Cemetery represent veterans from Saline County who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
The newly refurbished crosses were part of a passion project by Don Cooper. A plaque was unveiled renaming the park in Cooper’s honor. He said he did it for his brothers and sisters in arms.
"Thank God for these men who gave their lives for us. I love them all," said Cooper.
Veteran Larry Angelly and his grandson cleaned the original crosses at the cemetery for a few years.
He's happy the new crosses were finished in time for the ceremony, because they have a lot to be thankful for.
"We are lucky we haven't had that bad of deal in southern Illinois. We are fortunate. Things like this bring the community together," said Angelly.
"We are going to celebrate our freedom and make Harrisburg strong" said McPeek.
There are plans to put the names of the soldiers on those crosses in the near future.