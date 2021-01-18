CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday. The county's total case count sits at 2,891, and 41 deaths.
Murray-Calloway County hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 testing in the county, and its positivity rate sits at 14.97% as of Jan. 2. Kentucky's statewide rate is 11.64% as of Jan. 18. The county is also in the red zone according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, with 54.6 average daily cases per 100,000 people as of Monday.
Classes will start back at Murray State University on Tuesday, with students coming back from winter break. Murray State seniors Benjamin Underwood and Evan Thomas are getting ready for their last year of college as the pandemic rages on. Most of Underwood's classes will be online this year.
"Doing all of the precautions that the university has set out and just keeping my distance away from people. I see my roommates, and that's about it,. I don't go out much more than that," Underwood said.
It's a different story for Thomas. As an agriculture major, Thomas will still need to take most of his courses in person.
"It's a little different, obviously, because coming into my senior year, you'd like it to be like a normal year for us, but obviously, you know, we can't have that," Thomas said. "So, we've all got to do our part. Social distance and wear your mask. I'm kind of lucky that as an ag major I can be out on the farm. A lot of my classes are out on the farm. They're outside, so we have the opportunity to socially distance."
Calloway County Health Department Interim Director Kimberly Paschall believes COVID-19 cases will likely rise as school restarts.
"I do anticipate cases will rise since schools are resuming. However, I do believe our schools are vigilant in following guidelines established by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, and they will do their best to control the spread of COVID in the classrooms," Paschall said in a statement to Local 6.
Paschall says the increased positivity rate from the hospital is likely due to holiday gatherings and travel. She is encouraging people to continue practicing good hygiene.