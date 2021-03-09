The Southern Seven Health Department will close its COVID-19 vaccine waiting list on March 12, as it moves into the next phase of Illinois' vaccination plan.
The health department says starting March 12, everyone who lives in the region it serves can begin scheduling their own vaccine appointments using the Illinois Department of Public Health's online registration system.
S7HD says everyone who has registered through its waitlist will still be called in order of their registration date, so they can get an appointment scheduled if they can't use the state's online system.
"Utilizing the state’s online scheduling system while working through our current waitlist will greatly help us out," S7HD contact tracing outreach coordinator Nathan Ryder said in a statement Tuesday. Ryder said the help of the Illinois National Guard and the recent increase in vaccine shipments means the health department can vaccinate more people each day, at a faster pace.
When using Illinois' online registration system, residents will first answer a short questionnaire to determine whether they're eligible for the vaccine yet. Those who are eligible will then be able to choose a nearby vaccine clinic location, and see what appointment dates and times are available. "While you don’t have to be a resident of the S7HD region to schedule a clinic at one of our mass vaccination sites, you do have to provide proof that you live or work in Illinois to get a vaccine," a S7HD news release says. "At this time, out-of-state residents are not eligible to be vaccinated in Illinois."
The health department says it will being schedule people who qualify under Illinois' Phase 1B+, which includes people ages 18 to 64 who have specific conditions, including obesity, diabetes, pulmonary disease, smoking, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, cancer, a solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, pregnancy and those with disabilities.
Click here to visit Illinois' vaccine appointment registration website.
Click here for more information about the Southern Seven Health Department.