PADUCAH — The Julian M. Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah was used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site Monday.
The Purchase District Health Department said McCracken County was behind in providing shots because winter weather delayed shipments of the vaccine. The clinic at the convention center is specifically for McCracken County residents.
The health department used the convention center space to vaccinate 380 people Monday. Another 270 doses are expected each week in McCracken County, and the health department plans to have a mass vaccination clinic each Thursday at the convention center.
Regarding other counties in the Purchase District, Public Health Director Kent Koster said: "We are distributing 230 doses per week to the River Counties to be given at their respective County Health Centers."
"They are maintaining their own lists on people who have called that want a vaccine and calling them back when vaccine is available," Koster said of the river county health centers. "They are also prioritizing the 70+ population and only scheduling the 60+ with high-risk medical conditions when the schedule has not been completely filled with the 70+ population."
Eligible people in Purchase District counties — which include Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken — can make an appointment appointment by calling the health department's vaccine hotline at 270-444-5170. If you don't reach someone, Koster says to be sure and leave a message.
