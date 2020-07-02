CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Public health officials are warning the public that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they recently visited a sports bar in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center says contact tracers looking into a COVID-19 case found that people may have been exposed to the virus if they went to D’ladium’s Sports Bar from June 25 to July 2.
"We strongly encourage anyone who was at the D’ladium’s Sports Bar during this time period to closely monitor themselves for signs and symptoms due to the potential exposure," the public health center says in a news release. "We also strongly encourage the use of facemasks or coverings by all those potentially exposed when outside of their home in public and while at work."
The public health center advises anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate immediately and to contact their primary care physician to determine whether they should be tested.
D’ladium’s Sports Bar released a statement via its Facebook page Thursday saying that it will close until further notice, saying that a staff member tested positive for the virus. "We know that most, if not all of our employees have been exposed to the virus within the last few weeks reopening. All of our employees are getting tested to determine a time frame in which we can all begin to plan on coming back," the statement says.
The sports bar says it is working with the public health center to take all the measures needed for customers' well being.