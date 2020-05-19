CARBONDALE, IL — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative on Monday. It's a phase you've heard a lot these days: contact tracing. Right now, local health departments are asking people to stay home because a simple daily interaction could lead to someone unknowingly spreading COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, health departments have used contact tracing to track viruses like STDs or foodborne illnesses.
Bart Hagston with the Jackson County Health Department said the department has ramped up its efforts, and staff are using contact tracing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"By contact tracing, you can stop the spread. If you think of it as a spider web working out from that one person to other people, we can help limit the size of that web by simply having people stay home and isolate themselves," said Hagston.
Once someone has been exposed to COVID-19, the health department asks them for a history of their interactions. Whomever that person has been in close contact with will be contacted by the health department and asked to quarantine. If someone has been disregarding the state's stay-at-home order and going out, that could be a daunting task.
"It is hard to help people remember where they've been and who they've been in contact with up to the last two weeks. We have lengthy conversations with people to help them remember those details," said Hagston.
Hagston said they are looking forward to the implementation of the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative, because it will help make their efforts more efficient.
"It's going to help provide us with technological tools that will help increase the efficiency of the current contact tracing program. The other is we will be getting some grant money from the state to help support the contact tracing efforts we are already doing," said Hagston.
Carrie Eldridge with the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said that's why it's important to answer if your local health department calls you.
"We want to minimize the spread. The health department is here to protect the community," said Eldridge.
If you're interested in being a contact tracer, the state is accepting applications. Visit dph.illinois.gov/COVID19 to apply.