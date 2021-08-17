Booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now recommended for immunocompromised people. The recommendations came last week from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the CDC, people currently recommended to get a booster dose include:
- People who've been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.
- Those who've received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- People who've received a stem cell transplant within the past two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.
- Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
- People with an advanced or untreated HIV infections.
- Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress their immune response.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack on Tuesday said Kentucky also considers all nursing home residents to be eligible for a booster dose.
Now, local health departments are getting ready to administer them.
These are the local health departments who confirmed with Local 6 that they already have a plan in place to administer booster shots, or are in the works of making one: Christian County in Kentucky and the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department in Illinois are currently taking appointments for those who qualify and wish to receive their third vaccine dose. The Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois is also taking appointments.
The Christian County Health Department says it will start administering the booster shots on Aug. 24.
The Graves County Health Department in Kentucky says it is working on its plan for how it will administer booster shots to immunocompromised people.
No word from other health departments yet on when they will begin administering booster doses.