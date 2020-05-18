MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Multiple health departments in the Local 6 area reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.
In west Kentucky, the Purchase District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case in McCracken County and one new case in Fulton County. The McCracken County case is an 82-year-old woman, and the Fulton County case is a 42-year-old man, the health department said in a news release.
To date, a total of 85 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in McCracken County, and two have tested positive in Fulton County.
In McCracken County, the health department said 61 cases have recovered so far, and two have died.
The Marshall County Health Department also reported a new case on Monday. In an announcement made via its Facebook page, the health department said an 84-year-old man who tested positive is in self-isolation in stable condition. The new case brings the county's total number of positive test results to 35. The health department said 30 of those cases have recovered. Two deaths have been confirmed in the county.
In southern Illinois, the Southern Seven Health Department reported one new case in Alexander County, two new cases in Pulaski County and seven new cases in Union County.
The Alexander County case is a woman in her 50s. The two Pulaski County cases are both men in their 40s. In Union County, the health department reported a boy younger than 5, two pre-teen girls, a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s tested positive for the virus. The new cases bring Alexander's total number of positive test results to eight, Pulaski's to 40, and Union's to 119. In a news release announcing the new cases, the Southern Seven Health Department also reported 12 new recovered cases, including one from Alexander County and 11 from Union County.
Also in southern Illinois, the Jackson County Health Department confirmed one new case Monday — a man in his 20s, who has been placed in isolation. In a news release, the health department said Jackson County's case total remains at 184, despite the new positive test result, because health officials learned a previously reported case actually lives in another county. That total includes 10 people who have died after contracting the virus.
The Jackson County Health Department also announced 17 more people have recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries in Jackson County to 145.
