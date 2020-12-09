PADUCAH — It's likely that a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the coming days. Two vaccines are up for consideration: one from Pfizer and BioNTech and the other from Moderna.
But some members of the public are skeptical and worried the vaccine approval process has been rushed. A new poll from The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found only half of Americans are willing to take it.
Dr. Robert Hughes with Murray State University said scientists started working on the COVID-19 vaccine in 2019. Hughes said the government spent unprecedented amounts of money to develop this vaccine, and that's why it's here so quickly.
"The speed is unprecedented," Hughes said. "The development is unprecedented. But again, you're not having to do this incubation, in an egg or in another medium. It's just created in a laboratory."
Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen says he understands people may be skeptical about taking it. The health department is prepared to work harder on its messaging and building relationships with the community for reassurance.
"We'll probably do more enhanced messaging than what we have done, say, just with a regular tetanus shot," Coplen said. "So it will be a lot more enhanced. We'll have some on our webpage, social media."
Hughes said 70% of the population would need to take the vaccine to reach herd immunity. Hughes warns that getting COVID-19 is worse than any side effects of the vaccine.
"And you know what the outcome is if you don't get vaccinated," Hughes said. "I mean, you have a very high risk of contracting COVID, and you may have little to no symptoms all the way to death."
He's urging you to talk to your doctor if you're worried.
Hughes said until the majority of the community is vaccinated, we must continue to take precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.