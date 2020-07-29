PADUCAH — Health experts nationwide and locally say Kentucky and Tennessee could see major COVID-19 outbreaks if steps aren't taken now to stop the spread.
Regional hospitals and health departments are working to prevent that.
Public Health Director Kent Koster with Purchase District Health Department said the plans include ramping up contact tracing, limiting testing to those with symptoms to preserve kits, requesting ventilators from the state if needed and transporting patients to Louisville if there are not enough local beds.
Koster said that's why its key for individuals to take precautions against the virus.
"They need to accept the responsibility that if they do not comply and be a part of the team, that their actions can actually cause the spread of this virus," Koster said.
Dr. Jenny Franke with Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital said each hospital in our region has a surge plan for outbreaks. That's a plan on how to handle an increase in the number of patients they admit, critical care beds, and bringing in ventilators.
Franke said local cases are coming from family gatherings, people returning from vacations, and not wearing masks.
"Those of us in medicine see wearing a mask as being a very important health issue," Franke said. Because it's not just about us contracting the virus. It's the number of people that we might expose people that are at high risk."
Franke said we must contain the virus so our hospitals will have the proper resources to treat the virus.
The state has 1,000 hospital beds available in Louisville if the regional hospitals run out.