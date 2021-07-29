GRAVES COUNTY, KY — As COVID-19 cases rise locally, with some counties now in the red zone, long-term care facilities may need to rethink visitation policies.
On Wednesday, we reported Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation posted on its Facebook page changes to its visitation policy due to a spike in cases.
Thursday, there is confusion about whether that policy is actually in place. The Facebook post that appeared Wednesday says visits will be limited to 30 minutes. Visitors will have to wear masks, and residents can only have three visitors at a time.
But now, the post seems to have been deleted. After multiple calls to Mills to clarify if the policy is still in place, Local 6 has still not received an answer from the facility.
Riley Beth Willett with the Graves County Health Department wants people to take the delta variant of COVID-19 seriously, especially those who are at a higher risk of serious illness.
"The Delta variant is no joke. It is two-and-half times more contagious," says Willett.
And she says visitation policies at area nursing homes are put in place to protect residents.
"They are experiencing a lot of different things. They may be older or younger and struggling with some different things. So, I think it's important to keep that in mind, and they need to be careful with those interactions with those different people," says Willett.
Willett also says vaccinations are the only way to keep higher-risk people, like those in long-term care facilities, safe. The Graves County Health Department administered 133 vaccinations from July 21 to July 28.
"It's so important right now, especially, to get vaccinated. We are in a very crucial time period. And you can get vaccinated if your 12 and up. We have all three vaccinations available. It's just a decision that as a public health official I need to recommend. We all need to recommend that we get vaccinated," Willett says.