CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 31 additional deaths.
The new numbers bring the statewide total to 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths.
With much of the state on track to reopen many businesses later this week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday released his most detailed guidelines yet for businesses that will reopen in phase three of his Restore Illinois plan.
Barbers and their customers will have to wear face masks and restaurants will be able to serve parties no larger than six people, spaced apart and outdoors only. Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order in mid-March.
For more details on those guidelines, including where businesses can find online toolkits to help them prepare to reopen, click here.