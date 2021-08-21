PADUCAH-- It was a rainy, peaceful but well attended demonstration held today by medical workers at Noble Park. The demonstration started at 5 PM. There were at least 50 people who rallied together against the vaccine mandate.
Healthcare workers, along with people from the community, gathered to demonstrate their disapproval of the vaccine mandate made by Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes.
A few weeks ago both hospitals announced employees must be vaccinated, or they will face termination. Both Baptist and Mercy Health told us earlier this week in a joint statement they recognize their employees' right to peacefully rally around specific causes. However, they both standby their vaccine mandates.
That's why nurse, Delee Herzog, went to the gathering. Herzog said Noble Park is the halfway point between both hospitals, so that's why organizers chose this location. They didn't want to call it a protest-- rather a peaceful demonstration.
Herzog has been a nurse for ten years. She was just of the many people who were in attendance.
"This is not only my liveliehood- it's my calling. This is what I was meant to do since I was a little girl," Herzog said.
Herzog says she's scared for her job.
"I'm absolutely afraid of not being a nurse anymore. This is my calling. This mandate, and what is happening in this country, has made be very afraid that I'm not going to get to continue to do what I feel like I'm supposed to do," Herzog said.
She believes the vaccine mandate is going to put more strain on an already struggling healthcare system, especially with the shortage of nurses.
"We want these staff for these patients and residents. We don't want to see the news come on in 6 months that these facilities and hospitals are not being staffed. That's not what we want," Herzog said. "We're already short staffed in a lot of cases. It hurts."
Rain or shine-- these people wanted their voices to be heard.
"I just want everyone to remember what happened here today. We stood out in the rain for our rights and for each other," Herzog said.