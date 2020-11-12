PADUCAH — While local school districts are continuing virtual learning as COVID-19 cases rise, what does it mean for students when their teachers are in quarantine?
Third grade teacher Danielle Tyler only teaches virtually. Tyler said this learning format comes with challenges of technology learning curves and building connections with students.
"There has been lots of curve balls that have been thrown at us, as far as how we were going to deliver our instruction virtually," Tyler said. "But it's also been a wonderful learning experience."
Thirty employees at Paducah Public Schools are in quarantine with "COVID-related issues." Healthy at School Officer Amie Tooley said teachers who test positive and have symptoms won't have to teach virtually.
"As they begin to get well, then we have the ability, right now, while we have the students at home doing virtual learning...then we have our teachers who have the ability to use their Surface Pro and to teach virtually," Tooley said.
Tooley said the district tries to get substitutes for those teachers. But, there's a substitute teacher shortage.
"Given that they're in a different category with the COVID virus, and any kind of concerns related to that, some of those people are not interested in substitute teaching right now," Tooley said.
Tooley said sometimes other teachers will step in to help if no one is available, or a positive teacher will push through and teach virtually. She said there's always a way to still provide instruction for students.
Tooley said the decision whether to learn virtually or in person is made week by weeK. The next day the district will consider whether to return to in-person classes is the Monday after Thanksgiving.