MARION, IL — You could get your COVID-19 results back in less than 48 hours at one southern Illinois hospital. Heartland Regional Medical Center expanded its testing capabilities and has received new lab equipment that administrators say will make testing for the virus more convenient.
"If we want to get ahead of the virus, we have to be able to expand our testing. We have to be able to get results out to community in a timely manner," said Heartland Regional Medical Center Assistant CEO William Davis.
Staff at Heartland Regional Medical Center hope to do just that with their new drive-thru testing site. The hospital previously relied on outside labs for processing COVID-19 tests, which could take three days or more to get the results back. Lab administrator Charity Stucker said, with the new lab equipment, you could get your results back in less than two days.
"It will supplement the needs of our community, as far as our physicians and our providers in making decisions whether to send people back to work, back to school. They'll have that true significant testing required to make those educated decisions on a patient by patient basis," said Stucker.
Steven Brennan lives nearby. He said he appreciates the reduced wait times, because he has friends who had to wait weeks before they could get their results back, which kept them from working.
"They lose a couple weeks' pay. It makes them nervous. They worry about things like that. That's the reason I think it's a good idea. The sooner the better we can get back to work," said Brennan.
"We are all very excited to be able to perform this testing to serve our community," said Stucker.
If you want to get tested at Heartland they do ask that you call ahead. Call 888-543-2786 to make an appointment. You should not have any out of pocket costs. If you have health insurance, you must bring your insurance card with you. If you do not have insurance, you'll need to tell them your social security number, and show them your driver's license or state I.D. to submit the cost of the test to the federal program.