HICKMAN COUNTY, KY– Students, staff and teachers left Hickman County High School, Friday morning, after school officials began asking any individual inside the building to wear a mask.
Superintendent Casey Henderson told Local 6's Kalea Anderson that the school district decided to start enforcing the mask requirement after the Kentucky Board of Education passed a 270-day emergency mask regulation for public schools statewide.
During a Hickman County School Board meeting on Wednesday, Henderson told parents that students and staff wouldn't face repercussions for not masking in school this week. That was following Gov. Andy Beshear's mask mandate, but before the Kentucky Board of Education's decision.
Students and teachers who were asked to leave began protesting the schools decision in a parking lot across the street from the High School.
Hickman County is in the COVID-19 orange zone according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, meaning there's substantial COVID-19 transmission in the community.