HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — A fiscal court in west Kentucky is expressing disappointment with the regional health department that serves its county.
In a letter to Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department signed by Judge Executive Kenny Wilson, the Hickman County Fiscal Court says the county has been "poorly served" by the health center in Clinton.
"The Hickman County Health Center opens two random days a week without notice to the public," the letter reads. "In addition, calling the location often proves pointless for residents seeking information, as there is no one available to return their calls. These circumstances pose a health risk to our residents, many of whom could greatly benefit from consistent care."
The letter says the fiscal court is further frustrated because those complaints are coming in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, about "an agency who is supposed to be on the front lines of our community's response." The letter also voices concern because "the Hickman County Health Center is supposed to be actively involved in assisting our school system navigate the academic year while protecting young children."
The fiscal court's letter characterizes the care provided to Hickman County as "sub-par," and asks that the health department "take this latest expression of concern to dramatically improve the Hickman County Health Center's services and hours of operation."
The letter says Hickman County may "pull out" of the Purchase District if the situation does not improve.
Read the full letter: