HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Hickman County Schools plans to stick with its plan to reopen for in-person classes on Aug. 24.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday recommended schools should hold off on returning to in-person instruction until Sept. 28, because of the increase in cases Kentucky has seen over the past several weeks. The governor said four factors were taken into consideration when making that recommendation: Kentucky's cases nearing a peak, an increase in infection rates among children across the country, the experience of other states that have already opened schools and the fact that people are continuing to travel to hot spots, against the advice of public health officials. Wednesday, the state reported its highest ever one-day total number of cases, reporting 1,163 new positive test results.
Hickman County Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Perry Collins announced on Facebook Wednesday night that the school board chose to stay the course with its plan to reopen in person on Aug. 24. However, families who are choosing to learn from home will still be able to do so, with the same start date for the school year.