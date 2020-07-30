PADUCAH — A local hospital celebrated one of their own Thursday — a doctor who recovered from COVID-19.
Baptist Health Paducah announced Thursday that Dr. Jeff Clarke has recovered after he was hospitalized with the potentially deadly disease. Clarke is a pulmonologist with Baptist Health Medical Group.
The hospital says Clarke was admitted on July 11, and he spent seven days on a ventilator.
"Dr. Clarke is grateful for the care he received from our dedicated staff," the hospital said in a Facebook post accompanying a video showing Baptist Health Paducah staff cheering the doctor on as he prepared to leave the hospital.
Baptist Health Paducah says Clarke will share more of his story on via the hospital's Facebook page in the coming weeks.