O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As record numbers of patients with the coronavirus fill Missouri’s hospitals, many are requiring specialized care in intensive care unit beds that are becoming increasingly scarce.
Data released by the state on Wednesday showed an additional 4,071 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths. The state has reported 220,768 cases and 3,323 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also cited a record 2,157 hospitalizations, 102 above the previous mark set Tuesday. ICU capacity is down to 32% statewide, but just 28% in northwestern Missouri, 19% in the Kansas City area and 2% in sparsely populated northeast Missouri.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June. Parson, who easily won reelection last week, has adamantly opposed a mask mandate but has urged Missourians to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
