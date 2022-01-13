PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah is calling in the Kentucky National Guard to help ease the strain COVID-19 is putting on the health care system.
Why is this important for the hospital? Staff members are already worn out with the rise in COVID-19 cases and the work that brings, so the extra hands will be key to screen visitors and carry out logistical work, allowing doctors and nurses to put their primary focus on direct patient care.
Extra help is needed not just because of the rise in hospitalizations but also because of health care workers who have to quarantine. Directors at Baptist Health Paducah say omicron is taking a toll across the board, and even if you don't get sick, you may still feel the effects.
"That impacts not just you as a COVID patient, but the downstream consequences that put you at risk of, you know, if we have an influx of COVID, patients we might not be able to care for your heart attack or anything that could come and it creates challenges," Baptist Health Paducah Vice President of Operations Craig Beavers says.
Eleven Guard members will report for duty at the hospital Tuesday. Meanwhile, at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, they do not have plans to bring in the National Guard just yet.
Both the hospitals and the Purchase District Health Department recommend following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for quarantine.
