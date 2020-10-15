O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus in Missouri has reached another record, and the seven-day average positivity rate was more than triple the benchmark suggested by the World Health Organization.
The state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed other alarming numbers Thursday: 1,875 new confirmed cases and 22 deaths.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate was 17.9%. The national seven-day positivity rate was at 5.1%, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The WHO has set 5% as the benchmark.
Meanwhile, 1,443 people were hospitalized in Missouri on Wednesday, setting a new record for the third straight day. Hospitalizations have risen dramatically since the state loosened restrictions in mid-June. On June 16, 626 people were hospitalized, and that number dropped to 375 on July 7. It has nearly quadrupled since then.
To date, Missouri has had a total of 150,554 cases, including 2,442 deaths, according to the state's dashboard.