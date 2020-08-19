MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We've all been restricted from our normal routines in some way because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For some people, a routine is vital. That can be especially true for children and adults with disabilities.
Letters and photos are what kept the students at the Marshall County Exceptional Center busy while it was temporarily closed. Students at the center have intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center's director says the closure was hard on everyone.
"Just because the services had stopped, didn't mean that we could just stop functioning," said Lindsey Walker.
They had to get prepared for students to come back to continue learning independent living skills. The center has in-person and virtual learning.
"I have so many who have sensory issues that, for whatever reason, the technology side doesn't appeal to them," Walker said.
Technology issues exist for many students, and schools are still figuring out what's best for kids with disabilities.
Marshall County is taking steps to help children with disabilities have at least one routine they won't have to break, which is going to the park.
A new visual communication board for kids was just set up at Mike Miller Park. It was donated by the group Families on the Spectrum. The park has been great for kids with disabilities, because it's one of the moments they can see their peers.
The communications board works for kids who are non-verbal. They can come over point to the visual representation of what they would like to do and everyone understands them.
Courtney Quimby, the board president of Families on the Spectrum, has a little girl who is on the autism spectrum. She loves the park, and it's a part of her routine, especially now that school is different.
"The day that it was installed she was here at the park and she went right up to it and was already touching those pictures and expressing her wants and desires," Quimby said.
The communications board allows more children with disabilities to have an inclusive space for them.
"Inclusion is important not only for our children on the spectrum, but any children with a disability and that this is apart of our everyday world," Quimby said.
The world is changing for everyone, but Walker said changing their approach to teaching their students have pushed them for the better. They are now reaching more students with online learning.
The CDC estimates about 61 million adults in the United States live with a disability and 1 in 7 kids have developmental disabilities.