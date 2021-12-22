According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Covid cases are surging in Illinois at a time when families are gathering for the holidays.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has partnered with SHIELD to offer an additional 200 Covid PCR rapid testing locations. The state is also hosting more than 75 vaccination sites through the holiday season.
In southern Illinois, an additional rapid testing site has been established at Massac Memorial Hospital.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and is free for Illinois residents.
Massac Memorial Hospital will not offer Covid testing on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Years Day.
Two Covid vaccine clinics have also been established in southern Illinois.
On Dec. 27, a vaccine clinic is being held in Carbondale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles (1206 W. Linden Street). Adult Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are the vaccines being administered.
On Dec. 29, a vaccine clinic is being held in Cairo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alexander/Pulaski County NAACP-First Missionary (727 37th Street). Adult Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are the vaccines being administered.
These clinics are available for Illinoisans getting their first vaccine dose or booster.