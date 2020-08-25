MARTIN, TN - College campuses across the U-S are forced to make changes just days after starting classes because of a spike in COVID-19 cases.
News about infections and students not following guidelines are highlighted by student journalists on campus.
The college campus, University of Tennessee-Martin, is fairly empty because students are doing hybrid learning.
Despite this, student journalists are keeping content on the airwaves of the college radio station WUTM-FM.
"We've all risen to the occasion," said Kayla brooks, program director of WUTM. "There was no one here who was like, 'do I really have to come back to work', everyone was eager to come back and ready to keep reporting and ready to keep WUTM on air."
Brooks, a former intern at WPSD, works with Tatum Baldwin, the news director, to keep the station running.
'If we get sent home again, I will need to find ways to come up with stories without being on campus," said Baldwin, "but also get the stories of how a student is going through this pandemic."
How students are going through this pandemic directly impacts the local community. The student newspaper made a special pandemic paper for campus.
"We did a bunch of updates for what was going on while everyone was gone," said, Taylor Larson, the co-executive director of the student paper named 'The Pacer'. "We want to continue to do it that way because we feel like we're going to miss a lot that we don't realize we're missing."
If Pacer staff ever has to get answers administrators about COVID-19 they said they're ready.
"Our motto at the pacer is seek the truth," said Evan Parkhill, co-executive director of the Pacer. "So we believe in trying to get to the bottom of whatever it is and report it accurately and fairly."
That means speaking truth to power even if it's their own college.
UTM currently has 16 active COVID-19 cases.