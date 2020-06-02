PADUCAH — Kentucky driver's license offices are back open. With a lot of people coming in to get their licenses renewed, circuit court clerks are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand.
Sixteen-year-old Avery Bailey has wanted her driver's license for a long time. "That's what I was looking forward to since my freshman or sophomore year," Bailey said. "Since I started seeing some of my friends drive. And so it will be a wonderful thing."
Driver's license offices closed the day she was supposed to get hers. She wishes reopening was done differently.
"We're going to see such a backup now when they do end up reopening, because there's so many kids who are going to be looking to take it," Bailey said. "And I feel like maybe that should have been something to reconsider, especially if they're trying to open up for permit testing now. They could do something to help with driver's testing as well."
If your driver's license expired between March 1 and June 30 you can come and get it renewed. But Circuit Court Clerk Kim Channell said you're probably going to have to wait a long time. Channel suggests going to drive.ky.gov and request a renewal online.
You can use the same picture as your old license.
"You won't have to stand in line," Channell said. "You won't have to stand in contact with people who may be sick because when you enter the courthouse you do have to wear a mask. I know some people don't like to where a mask, so that will cut down on that."
For new drivers, Channel said you'll have to wait till July to take the road test. Bailey said she'll try her best to be patient.
You can get your online permit test by calling 270-443-7671 to make an appointment. Channel said a broken camera was part of the reason for their delay. She said the camera is now fixed.
Channel said the driver's license office will be closed between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. every day. The office will close for the day at 3:30 p.m. to give workers a chance to get caught up.