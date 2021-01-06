LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County is one of the Pennyrile District Health departments that administered vaccines to those 70 and over on Wednesday.
Hundreds of cars lined the streets outside the Livingston County Health Department as those inside filled out their vaccination forms. People in line told Local 6 they were excited for the opportunity. They said the vaccine is worth the wait.
Dennis Smiley said the street was packed when he arrived 30 minutes before the event started. Smiley read a newspaper while he waited.
"At my age, I can't take any chances," Smiley said. "So, if it's a good — I'm sure it is — I'm all for it."
Sherman Coley is getting the vaccine because of his health conditions and to protect his family. The process is quick and easy. He encouraged others to do their part by taking it.
"When somebody recommends for you to do a certain thing and it's for the health and welfare of the whole world, why not do it?" Coley said.
Grace Donaldson with the Pennyrile District Health Department said they would vaccinate until they ran out of doses.
"Definitely think this is a sense of hope for the elder population," Donaldson said. "We've certainly seen a rise in mental health issues among the elderly population in all five counties — especially those people who live at assisted living facilities who haven't been able to go about their normal lives."
That hope is why they're willing to wait.
Livingston County reached its limit on vaccinations Wednesday. The health department will post more information on the process Thursday.
Clinics at Caldwell and Crittenden County ran out of vaccines Wednesday too. The scheduled clinic Thursday in those counties have been cancelled.
Trigg County will host a vaccine clinic Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 196 Main Street in Cadiz, Kentucky.
In Lyon County, 240 people ages 70 and older get COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. Click here for a look at how the process went there.