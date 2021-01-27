PADUCAH — On Wednesday, 350 Paducah, St. Mary and Community Christian Academy teachers and other staff members received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Morgan Elementary first-grade teacher Rita Crouch was excited and a bit nervous to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She feels it's the right thing to do.
"I just want a little bit of normalcy in our life," Crouch said. "I want to be able to see their faces. I want to be able to smile at them and them smile back, not just be with our eyes. I just want to be able to walk up and hug someone and not feel guilty. Or worry if that offends them."
Digital literacy teacher McKayla Everly is also getting the vaccine with hopes of getting back to a sense of normalcy.
"That just makes me excited to know that my students would be right there with me in my classroom," Everly said.
While teachers said they're excited to get the vaccine, they also tell me they understand it's a personal choice based on your own health.
"My personal belief, is that you have to know what's best for you," Everly said. "Talk to your doctor. Talk to your family. And see what's best for you.And I don't judge anyone who's not here today."
Crouch is glad the state considered school personnel as a top priority. She's looking forward to what life will be like once more people get vaccinated.
Both teachers say they haven't experienced any side effects yet.