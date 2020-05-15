CHICAGO, IL -- Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, talked about the importance of testing pregnant women who come in during labor for COVID-19 during Gov. JB Pritzker's daily briefing Friday.
She said symptoms of pregnancy and labor can cover up COVID-19 symptoms, while others are asymptomatic. Knowing if a woman coming in for labor is pregnant can help protect the mother, the newborn and the medical staff. Additional complications after pregnancy are possible, especially if the mother has COVID-19.
Ezike said medical staff can determine the best possible care for newborn if mother tests positive. Ezike thanked Pritzker for recognizing the importance and need for increased testing early on in the pandemic.
Ezike announced 2,432 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 90,369. 130 new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. There's now a total of 4,058 deaths in Illinois from COVID-19.
Ezike said there's 4,367 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 4,367, 1,129 are in the ICU and 675 are on ventilators.
Pritzker announced Illinois is testing 4.7% of population per month. There are 251 public testing sites across the state offering free testing.He says the White House has called for all states to test up to 2% of population a month by the end of May
Pritzker said positivity rate of COVID tests are going down. The rate is determined by calculating how many COVID-19 tests come back positive out of all of tests conducted within a certain time frame. He said he's looking at those rates to help determine when specific regions can move forward in his "Restore Illinois" plan.
Pritzker announced every region in Illinois is meeting the positivity rates to move into phase three of the "Restore Illinois" plan.
The state's peak positivity rate was at 23% on April 4. Pritzker said lower positivity rates can also be contributed to increased testing.