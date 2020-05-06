CHICAGO, IL -- The Latino community is being hit the hardest with COVID-19 at the moment, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday during his daily briefing.
According to Illinois' COVID-19 website, 25.3% - or 17,240 - of the state's COVID-19 cases are Hispanic. The Latino community also makes 15.4% - or 457 - of the state's deaths and 7.81% - or 28,213 - of the state's testing.
The African American community also is being hit hard by the coronavirus in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says of the 68,232 total cases, 19.5% - or 13,277 - of those infected are African American. 10.5% - or 38,063 - of those tested and 33.6% - or 998 - of those who have died due to COVID-19 were black.
Pritzker said Latinos are at high risk because many are essential workers. He says the state is focused on getting testing available in the most vulnerable communities.
The governor also said the need to advance equity in public health response is critical. The state is also working on messages for other cultures that are appropriate for each culture.
Pritzker called for everyone to stop racially profiling people of color who are wearing masks in public. Masks are required for everyone in public places where social distancing can't be followed. The new requirement went into effect last Friday.
He says mask discrimination can be reported to the Illinois Department of Human Rights.
There's now a text line for those in Illinois to receive COVID-19 updates from the state. Text COVID for English messages or COVIDESP for Spanish messages to (312) 500-3836.
Pritzker also talked about the need for businesses to comply with CDC guidelines as the state begins preparations for reopening. He encouraged employees to contact the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) or the Illinois Department of Labor.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, says 2,270 new cases were reported Wednesday. 136 new deaths were also reported, bringing the total to 2,974 deaths.
Ezike says 14,974 people have been tested in the last 24 hours.
4,832 are in the hospital. Of that number, 1,231 are in the ICU and more than 700 are on ventilators.