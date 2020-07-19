CHICAGO (AP) — A county sheriff in southwestern Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department says Sheriff Neal Rohlfing has been in quarantine since last weekend when he started experiencing symptoms. Department officials say in as statement that his symptoms are mild and department operations have not been in affected because of limited contact with employees.
In Illinois, there have been more than 161,000 confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began and nearly 7,300 deaths.
Of those totals, 965 cases were reported Sunday, as well as six deaths.
The deaths reported Sunday included two men in their 40s and a woman in her 90s from Cook County, a man in his 80s from St. Clair County, and a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s from Will County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Reports the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from July 12-18 is 2.9%. As of Saturday night, IDPH says 1,356 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, including 320 patients in intensive care units and 132 patients with COVID-19 on ventilators.