CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Illinois, an administrative order from Chief Judge will allow courts to resume all operations, including non-emergency hearings.
Court personnel and visitors will be required to follow CDC guidelines when doing business at a courthouse.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that an executive order signed last week by Chief Judge Nancy Rosenstengel details that if a judge finds that delaying felony pleas or sentencing cannot be pushed back without harm to the defendant, video and teleconferencing can be used instead. All civil and criminal trials will not be held until after August first.