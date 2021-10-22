Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday new vaccination or weekly testing requirements for individuals who work in the state's licensed daycare centers.
The new Covid regulations will require the state's 55,000 daycare center staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they have not already. Those who refuse the vaccine will be required to get tested for Covid once a week.
According to Gov. Pritzker's office, increased testing frequency might be required in certain situations.
“Vaccinations offer life-saving protection for the people who receive them and make the community safer for the people who can’t – including the babies, toddlers, and young children not yet eligible for the vaccine,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By extending vaccine-or-test requirements to those who work at licensed day care centers, we are adding another level of protection for our youngest residents and preventing outbreaks in daycare centers as more and more parents return to work.”
The deadline for daycare center staff in Illinois to receive their first dose of the Covid vaccine was set for Dec. 3. The second dose must be completed by Jan. 3, 2022. Any staff member who does not receive the vaccine by Dec. 3 will immediately begin the weekly testing regiment.
Gov. Pritzker was joined by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou, and Department of Childhood and Family Services Director Marc Smith in Chicago to make the announcement.
“For continued, ongoing protection of our youth not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, this Executive Order is the best way to protect the lives of thousands of Illinoisans,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.