The Illinois Gaming Board is delaying handing out the first round of casino licenses as part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide gambling expansion.
"I know everybody's excited to get their applications and their casinos and their video gaming permits and so forth. I don't blame them. I understand that. I endorse it, but we have to do our job as well," Illinois Gaming Board Chairman Charles Schamadeke said.
The delay comes more than a year after Pritzker announced of a new multimillion-dollar resort and casino to be built in Williamson County.
The board blames the delay on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying the novel coronavirus wasn't a part of everyday life back in October 2019, when the casinos submitted their applications.
Under state law, the gaming board was required to issue new licenses within the year. They are extending the deadline to do so by six months.
Walker's Bluff Casino Resort responded, sending the following statement to Local 6 on Thursday:
"While we are a little disappointed to learn about the possible six-month delay, we completely understand how the pandemic has created major challenges for the Illinois Gaming Board in this process and appreciate the efforts of the board and staff during these difficult times.
"We will do our part to be prompt and responsive to any requests we receive from the IGB during this final phase before our license determination. "