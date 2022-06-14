The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering free COVID-19 SHIELD tests for public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
The saliva-based SHIELD tests were developed by the University of Illinois. IDPH says the nonprofit SHIELD Illinois program provides tests on-demand through weekly screening testing in Illinois schools, businesses and government agencies. The testing is paid for with federal dollars, including funds from the C.A.R.E.S. Act, the American Rescue Plan Act and Operation Expand Testing.
IDPH says schools that want to renew their participation in the SHIELD Illinois program or start a new partnership should sign up by July 15 to make sure tests will be available on the first day of school.
In the 2021-2022 school year, IDPH says SHIELD Illinois provided testing for about 1 million students and staff in K-12 schools, as well as 57 community colleges and universities, government agencies and numerous businesses.
Organizations in Illinois that want to use the SHIELD saliva test can visit go.uillinois.edu/startSHIELD to sign up.
IDPH says organization outside the state can enquire about SHIELD testing by visiting shieldt3.com or email inquiries@shieldt3.com.