CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is taking steps to make COVID-19 testing and vaccines more widely available for people.
He's adding more clinics around the state and increasing staffing at clinics already in existence. The state will more than double personnel to help meet the demand for booster shots and add at least 100 people to regional vaccination sites. The governor's office says those personnel will administer vaccines, prepare doses for clinic workers and perform data entry duties.
“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need."
Pritzker also announced Monday that the free community-based testing sites will operate six days a week, starting next week.
The governor said his support for his state amid the pandemic is unwavering.
"I want to be clear that I'm going to continue to do everything possible to protect all of the people of our state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us, doing what is best for all of us," Pritzker said.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike. the head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, echoed the same message, saying vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic once and for all. She said at this point, nearly every death is preventable, and people refusing should strongly reconsider.
"We don't have to continue to lose people. We are not in the same place that we were at the beginning of this pandemic, or even a year ago. We have a vaccine. We have a vaccine that is highly effective, and it can prevent severe illness and death," Ezike said.
To make a vaccine appointment, click one of the links below. Click the link next to the county in which you would like to be vaccinated.
