Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is quarantining after a possible COVID-19 exposure, his office announced Friday evening.
The governor's office says Pritzker may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus during a meeting Monday that took place in a large conference room in the governor’s office.
Pritzker was tested for the virus Friday, and his office says the results will be made public once they are available.
Contact tracing is being carried out, and Illinois Department of Public Health protocols are being followed, the governor's office says.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,376 new cases across the state, as well as 49 additional deaths related to the illness. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois are hospital with COVID-19, including 786 people in intensive care units and 339 on ventilators. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 is 9.6%
To date, the state has had 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths.