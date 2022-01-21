On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDHP) reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.
IDHP also reported 746 additional Covid related deaths since Jan. 14. 6,054 Illinoisans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The state's test positivity rate for COVID-19 from Jan. 14-20 is 15.3%.
In total, IDHP has reported 2,773,362 Covid cases since the virus was first in March 2020. 29,845 Illinoisans have died from complications caused by the virus.
On the vaccine front, 44,420 doses were administered to Illinoisans over the past week.
Of Illinois' total population, more than 74% has received at least one Covid vaccine dose, 65% of Illinois' population is fully vaccinated, and almost 49% of the population is boosted according to data from the CDC.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, click here.