The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 25,084 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Friday, including 56 deaths since Aug. 12.
As of Friday, the CDC said 42 Illinois counties are at high COVID-19 community transmission levels. The Southern Seven Health Department reports that four of the counties in the region it serves have moved from medium to high transmission levels since last week.
Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope and Pulaski counties are at the high level. Union County is at the medium level.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,645,961 cases, including 34,595 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.
IDPH Director Sameer Vohra says all Illinoisans should get up to date on vaccinations and booster shots as the best defense against hospitalization and more serious outcomes from COVID-19. A second booster shot is recommended for all individuals over the age of 50 four months after they have received their first booster. In addition, Vohra is reminding parents and guardians to get children vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children age 6 months to age 18 are available at each Southern Seven Public Health Clinic by appointment only. Adults can also get their shot, without an appointment, on the Wellness on Wheels (WOW) Van.
To find a Southern 7 Public Health Clinic in your county, visit southern7.org, download the Southern 7 App or call 618-634-2297. For a complete schedule of WOW Van dates in your area, visit Southern 7 Health Department on Facebook or call 618-634-2297 ex. 9161.
For more information on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels and what residents can do to be safe, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/community-levels.html.