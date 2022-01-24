COVID-19 is taking a toll on educators. To help, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association and the Illinois Federation of Teachers on Monday announced a new initiative to prevent teachers from being penalized for taking COVID-19-related sick time.
The plan provides paid administrative leave for fully-vaccinated public school employees who need to take time off due to COVID-19, including public university and community college employees. It also provides leave for employees who must quarantine or whose children must quarantine because or close contact with a COVID-19 cases or who must isolate because they've tested positive.
The initiative will also restore used sick days for vaccinated employees who have previously used their sick time after they or their children were required to stay out of school for coronavirus-related reasons.
Additionally, the initiative maintains wage protections that were included in a House bill for all hourly school employees, a news release from the governor's office says. That includes protections for custodial, transportation, food service providers, classroom assistants, administrative staff and other hourly employees. The wage protections apply for the entire 2021-2022 school year, including days that a school has closed or switched to e-learning that caused an hourly worker to go without pay or take their own earned paid time off.
Because of the initiative, the governor's office says Pritzker voted House Bill 2778, which he said contains many of the same protections covered by the initiative.
Download the document below to read the governor's veto message.