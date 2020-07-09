SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois had more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since June 5. The health department says the rate of positive cases over the past seven days was 2.6%.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths rose by 20 to 7,119. Illinois reported 1,018 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.
In Chicago, a COVID-19 task force released recommendations to help the city recover, including investments on the South and West sides and appeals for help from the private sector.
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez said the report is short on specific remedies.