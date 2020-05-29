CHICAGO, IL— As Illinois moves into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday's daily briefing will be the last one.
Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan is underway, which allows for gatherings of 10 people or fewer to take place. All state parks are now reopen.
Pritzker also announced the end of the state's stay-at-home order that took effect on May 1. According to the governor, this makes Illinois the first state in the nation to move to the next phase of opening.
After 82 days of providing daily COVID-19 updates, Pritzker announced that the daily updates will cease. Starting Monday, updates will be provided when they are needed. The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to send out case numbers, metrics, and other pertinent information.
The state confirmed 1,622 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a total of 117,455. 86 deaths were also reported, which puts the state's total at 5,270.
So far, 855,479 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois.