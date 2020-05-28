CHICAGO,IL — During Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's daily briefing on COVID-19, the governor said the state is still on track to move into phase three of his Restore Illinois plan.
Starting Friday, restaurants will be allowed to reopen their outdoor dining sections.
All state parks will also be allowed to reopen. Gatherings of 10 people or fewer will be allowed with the limit being subject to change based on the latest data. Employees at "non-essential" businesses are allowed to go back to work with safety guidance provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Pritzker said all regions will have to reach the same metrics to continue into phase four of the economic recovery plan. That phase could start on June 26 at the earliest. The governor reminded Illinoisans to wear face coverings when out in public, to practice social distancing and to wash their hands frequently and well.
Emergency rules were filed on Thursday to make sure long-term care facilities will test all residents and staff for COVID-19. Each facility will have to develop a testing plan to protect vulnerable residents from infection. They will then have to report to public health officials the number of residents and staff tested, as well as the test results.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 104 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 5,186.
Illinois reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the state's total to 115,833.